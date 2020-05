Tuesday, 12 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Amanda Kloots had even more good news for fans today regarding Nick Cordero‘s coronavirus recovery – he’s awake! “Guys we might have to change our hashtag. Nick, dada, is awake!” she excitedly announced on Instagram Stories with their son Elvis in her arms. Amanda explains that she had to reconfirm with the doctors that she [...] 👓 View full article