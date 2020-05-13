Global  

Lena Dunham opens up on that 'awkward' kissing photo with Brad Pitt

Mid-Day Wednesday, 13 May 2020
American actor Lena Dunham is setting the record straight on that infamous Brad Pitt photo. According to E!News, the 33-year-old actor made headlines in July 2019 when she was photographed sharing an embrace with her co-star Pitt at the 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' premiere in London. When the photo made its way online, it was...
 Remember that awkward photo of Lena Dunham trying to kiss Brad Pitt that went viral in 2019?.Dunham does, and she’s finally ready to clear the air.On the May 11 episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” the actress addressed the photo.“Well, the way the Internet read it was I had...

