You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Supergran goes viral after jaw-dropping footballing trick shots



A soccer-loving supergran has become an internet sensation after videos of her performing jaw-dropping football trick shots from her wheelchair went viral.Violet Slater, 85, has been dubbed "Gran-aldo".. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:18 Published on April 9, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Spurs' Dele Alli victim of violent home robbery England international Dele Alli has been attacked by two armed assailants who broke into his home and got away with hundreds of thousands of dollars in...

Sydney Morning Herald 5 hours ago



Football: Tottenham and England star Dele Alli held at knifepoint during robbery at his home England football star Dele Alli was held at knifepoint after robbers broke into his home during the early hours of Wednesday morning.The Tottenham midfielder was...

New Zealand Herald 13 hours ago





Tweets about this