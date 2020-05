GOP Congressman Says Whistleblower Dr. Bright’s ‘Serious’ Allegations ‘Deserve an Investigation’ Thursday, 14 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Rep. Greg Walden (R-OR) called former Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) Director Dr. Rick Bright's allegations about his ousting "serious," before declaring that they "deserve an investigation," Thursday, during Bright's hearing before the House Energy and Commerce Committee. 👓 View full article

