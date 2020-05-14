Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Inside Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Life at Home as Self-Quarantine Continues

E! Online Thursday, 14 May 2020 ()
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are "making the most" of the time they are able to spend with each other during this quarantine. In the days pre-pandemic, the famous couple were...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Published
News video: Kanye West's former bodyguard reveals his 'ridiculous rules'

Kanye West's former bodyguard reveals his 'ridiculous rules' 01:44

 Kanye West's former bodyguard reveals his 'ridiculous rules' Steve Stanulis - who worked alongside the 'Bound 2' hitmaker - has claimed that he wasn't allowed to walk within 10 paces of the rapper, but Steve says that made his job even more difficult. He told Dax Holt and Adam Glyn on their Hollywood...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Kim Kardashian Shares KUWTK Production Setup In New Video [Video]

Kim Kardashian Shares KUWTK Production Setup In New Video

Kim Kardashian shares KUWTK quarantine setup. Plus, a producer spills the tea about Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson. #KylieJenner #KhloeKardashian #KimKardashian

Credit: Hollywood Life     Duration: 02:32Published
Saint West styled by Kim Kardashian in designer Instagram pictures  [Video]

Saint West styled by Kim Kardashian in designer Instagram pictures 

With parents like Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, Saint West was destined for fashion royalty the moment he was born.

Credit: Page Six     Duration: 00:59Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Kimye Call It Quits? Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Rumored to Be in a Trial Separation

Kimye Call It Quits? Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Rumored to Be in a Trial SeparationTabloids are reporting that Hollywood's famous couple, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, are in a trial separation after a massive argument during the lockdown.
HNGN

He sentenced a man to life in prison. Now he's working with Kim Kardashian West to get him out.

Former judge Kevin Sharp sits down with CBS News to discuss his efforts to commute the sentence of a federal inmate with Kim Kardashian.
CBS News


Tweets about this