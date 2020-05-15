Global  

Trump Thanks Fox & Friends Minutes After They Prompt Kellyanne Conway to Defend Focus on Flynn During Pandemic

Mediaite Friday, 15 May 2020 ()
President Donald Trump lauded Fox & Friends and their coverage of “Obama gate” while calling out other media organizations minutes after the show asked Kellyanne Conway to defend the President’s focus on Michael Flynn during the pandemic. Trump has repeatedly said he believes the Obama administration conspired over Flynn, the President’s former national security advisor, […]
