Watch: Snoop Dogg Versus Tekashi 6ix9ine, Boosie Dismantles Webbie, St. Lunatics Member Weighs In On Ludacris/Nelly Feud
|
Sunday, 17 May 2020 ()
The rap news cycle never ends. Today, online personality Jonny Fastlane focuses on 6ix9ine/Snoop Dogg feud tensions, Boosie Badazz going off on Webbie and St. Lunatics’ Ali weighing in on the Nelly/Ludacris battle. Watch and comment below!
The post Watch: Snoop Dogg Versus Tekashi 6ix9ine, Boosie Dismantles Webbie, St. Lunatics Member Weighs In On Ludacris/Nelly Feud appeared first on .