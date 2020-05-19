Global  

The CW To Recast Batwoman For Season 2 After Star Ruby Rose Exits

Just Jared Jr Tuesday, 19 May 2020 ()
Batwoman is moving forward after Ruby Rose‘s exit! The CW is looking to recast the lead role for the show’s upcoming second season. “Warner Bros. Television, The CW and Berlanti Productions thank Ruby for her contributions to the success of our first season and wish her all the best,” Warner Bros. TV, the CW and [...]
