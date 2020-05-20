Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mika Brzezinski Absolutely ERUPTS on Trump for Pushing Joe Scarborough Conspiracies: ‘Donald, You’re a Sick Person!’

Mediaite Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ()
Mika Brzezinski absolutely unleashed on President Donald Trump over his continued allusions to conspiracy theories about her husband and Morning Joe partner Joe Scarborough.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Joe Biden Nicknames Donald Trump 'President Tweety'

Joe Biden Nicknames Donald Trump 'President Tweety' 01:01

 Joe Biden Nicknames Donald Trump 'President Tweety' The former Vice President revealed the nickname while speaking to the Asian American and Pacific Islanders Victory Fund. Joe Biden, via video conference The Democratic nominee wants Trump to focus on the economic crisis instead of spending time on...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Joe Biden Holds 11-Point Lead Over President Trump Nationally In Latest Quinnipiac Poll [Video]

Joe Biden Holds 11-Point Lead Over President Trump Nationally In Latest Quinnipiac Poll

Last month, Biden held an 8-point lead.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:11Published
Joe Biden: Donald Trump did nothing as coronavirus spread [Video]

Joe Biden: Donald Trump did nothing as coronavirus spread

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said Donald Trump did not heed warnings about coronavirus during the early stages of the crisis. The former vice president also said he would hire an..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:01Published

Recent related news from verified sources

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough Fires Back at Donald Trump After Being Accused of Murder

It is highly likely that POTUS is referring to the death of Lori Klausutis, who used to work as a staffer in Scarborough's Fort Walton Beach, Florida, back in...
AceShowbiz Also reported by •MediaiteThe Wrap

Mika Brzezinski: TV host blasts 'sick' Trump's conspiracy theory

The president is called "disgusting" by Joe Scarborough's furious co-host and wife.
BBC News

You Might Like


Tweets about this