Thursday, 21 May 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

Brad Pitt is the latest star to send a message to the Class of 2020 in a video message. Missouri State University called up the school alum for a motivational video to share with the graduating class, after they virtually walked across a stage and received their degrees. β€œHi everyone! Brad here from quarantine, with [...] πŸ‘“ View full article