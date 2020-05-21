Lana Del Rey Confirms New Album Lands In September

Thursday, 21 May 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

With an Instagram post that has caused havoc on social media...



*Lana Del Rey* seems to be today's big news story.



The singer is working on the follow up to 'Norman F*cking Rockwell', an album many regard as a career high.



There's a poetry book incoming, too, with Lana now offering an Instagram update.



Posting a statement on the platform, she confirmed that her new album is slated to be released on September 5th.



Most likely called 'White Hot Forever', the singer attempted to open up about her motives in making the material.



Tackling music industry double standards, Lana seemed to accidentally drag a whole bunch of artists - all of whom are women of colour.



She writes: “Now that Doja Cat, Ariana, Camila, Cardi B, Kehlani and Nicki Minaj and Beyoncé have had number ones with songs about being sexy, wearing no clothes, f***ing, cheating etc — can I please go back to singing about being embodied, feeling beautiful by being in love even if the relationship is not perfect, or dancing for money — or whatever I want — without being crucified or saying that I’m glamorizing abuse??????”



Lana Del Rey's new album will be released in September.



