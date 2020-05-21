Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lana Del Rey Confirms New Album Lands In September

Clash Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
With an Instagram post that has caused havoc on social media...

*Lana Del Rey* seems to be today's big news story.

The singer is working on the follow up to 'Norman F*cking Rockwell', an album many regard as a career high.

There's a poetry book incoming, too, with Lana now offering an Instagram update.

Posting a statement on the platform, she confirmed that her new album is slated to be released on September 5th.

Most likely called 'White Hot Forever', the singer attempted to open up about her motives in making the material.

Tackling music industry double standards, Lana seemed to accidentally drag a whole bunch of artists - all of whom are women of colour.

She writes: “Now that Doja Cat, Ariana, Camila, Cardi B, Kehlani and Nicki Minaj and Beyoncé have had number ones with songs about being sexy, wearing no clothes, f***ing, cheating etc — can I please go back to singing about being embodied, feeling beautiful by being in love even if the relationship is not perfect, or dancing for money — or whatever I want — without being crucified or saying that I’m glamorizing abuse??????”

Lana Del Rey's new album will be released in September.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

Buy Clash Magazine
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Lana Del Rey confirms new album while sparking fierce debate about the music industry’s double standards for women

Lana Del Rey has confirmed her new album in an Instagram post that also hit back at claims her songs have “glamourised abuse”, which went on to spark a...
PinkNews

Lana Del Rey Says Her Next Album Will Arrive Sept. 5, Lashes Out at Haters

Lana Del Rey also took on haters, critics, hypocrites and misogynists.
Billboard.com


Tweets about this

SnowySzafran

Snowy Szafran RT @ClashMagazine: Lana Del Rey has confirmed her new album will land in September and boy-oh-boy has her statement caused a sh*t-storm onl… 3 hours ago

ClashMagazine

CLASH WELL. Lana Del Rey's new statement to fans is either low-key racist / kinda sexist / the work of a flawed human be… https://t.co/UFEFarKiU5 3 hours ago

ClashMagazine

CLASH Lana Del Rey has confirmed her new album will land in September and boy-oh-boy has her statement caused a sh*t-stor… https://t.co/pDLtZe2VsS 3 hours ago