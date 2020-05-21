Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Carly Rae Jepsen Releases 'Dedicated Side B,' The Album We All Needed

NPR Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
After hinting at a new "B-side" collection over the weekend, the Canadian pop star released the album Thursday morning.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this