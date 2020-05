Thursday, 21 May 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Dakota Johnson is opening up about life at home. The 30-year-old The High Note star spoke to Extra about her upcoming movie, as well as co-directing a music video for boyfriend Chris Martin‘s band Coldplay, and her quarantine depression. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Dakota Johnson “You are at home, you’re not with [...] 👓 View full article