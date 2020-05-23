'Selling Sunset's Heather Rae Young Reached Out To Boyfriend Tarek El Moussa's Ex Christina Anstead As They Got More Serious
Saturday, 23 May 2020 () Heather Rae Young is opening up about connecting with Christina Anstead, the ex wife of her boyfriend, Tarek El Moussa. In a new interview to promote the new season of Selling Sunset, the 32-year-old real estate agent said she reached out to Christina as her relationship with Tarek got more serious. “I really put myself [...]
