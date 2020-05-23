Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Fat Joe Prays For NY Knicks Legend Patrick Ewing After Finding Out He Has Coronavirus

SOHH Saturday, 23 May 2020 ()
Fat Joe Prays For NY Knicks Legend Patrick Ewing After Finding Out He Has CoronavirusNew York rapper Fat Joe is sending prayers to one of his all-time favorite basketball players. Joey Crack has come forward and reacted to retired NBA icon Patrick Ewing getting infected with the coronavirus. Joe Prays On Friday, Joe hit up Instagram to share his state of mind. The Terror Squad leader even with the […]

The post Fat Joe Prays For NY Knicks Legend Patrick Ewing After Finding Out He Has Coronavirus appeared first on .
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Joe’s Stone Crab To Be Open All Summer For The First Time Ever [Video]

Joe’s Stone Crab To Be Open All Summer For The First Time Ever

Sitting in his empty Joe’s Stone Crab dining room, fourth-generation owner Steve Sawitz spoke with CBS4's Lisa Petrillo via Zoom about what it’s been like and what’s to come.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:38Published
Joe Lieberman weighs in on Donald Trump's re-election chances [Video]

Joe Lieberman weighs in on Donald Trump's re-election chances

Former Sen. Joe Lieberman joins Larry King on PoliticKING to weigh in on Donald Trump's re-election chances, and Joe Biden's future V.P. pick.

Credit: PoliticKing     Duration: 11:48Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Fat Joe Celebrates The Last Dance Finale By Sharing Throwback Moments Chilling W/ Michael Jordan: “Biggest In The Game”

Fat Joe Celebrates The Last Dance Finale By Sharing Throwback Moments Chilling W/ Michael Jordan: “Biggest In The Game”New York rapper Fat Joe has nothing but respect for the greatest of all time. The Terror Squad leader has stepped up to share some throwback moments hanging out...
SOHH

Hip-hop icon Fat Joe: "I think I'm retiring"

Hip-hop veteran Joseph Cartagena, aka "Fat Joe," discussed his life, career and why he's thinking about retiring after the release of his new album "Family...
CBS News

You Might Like


Tweets about this