Saturday, 23 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

New York rapper Fat Joe is sending prayers to one of his all-time favorite basketball players. Joey Crack has come forward and reacted to retired NBA icon Patrick Ewing getting infected with the



The post Fat Joe Prays For NY Knicks Legend Patrick Ewing After Finding Out He Has Coronavirus appeared first on . New York rapper Fat Joe is sending prayers to one of his all-time favorite basketball players. Joey Crack has come forward and reacted to retired NBA icon Patrick Ewing getting infected with the coronavirus . Joe Prays On Friday, Joe hit up Instagram to share his state of mind. The Terror Squad leader even with the […]The post Fat Joe Prays For NY Knicks Legend Patrick Ewing After Finding Out He Has Coronavirus appeared first on . 👓 View full article

