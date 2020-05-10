Global  

Michael Rosen out of intensive care after eight weeks in hospital, wife says

Independent Saturday, 23 May 2020 ()
Former children's laureate was first reported to have fallen ill in March
Recent related videos from verified sources

UK mum has emotional reunion with her children after surviving COVID-19 [Video]

UK mum has emotional reunion with her children after surviving COVID-19

A mother in Barry, South Wales had an emotional reunion with her three children after spending four weeks in hospital battling COVID-19. Natasha Jenkins, 35, is seen getting out of a car and walking..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:45Published
Bethesda Nurse Emily Allen Checks In With Esme Murphy [Video]

Bethesda Nurse Emily Allen Checks In With Esme Murphy

For the past eight weeks WCCO has been checking in with critical care nurse Emily Allen who has been stationed in the COVID-19 ward at Bethesda Hospital (4:45). WCCO Sunday Morning – May 10, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 04:45Published

