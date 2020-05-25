Global  

Ben Affleck Takes His Kids to Meet New Girlfriend Ana De Armas

AceShowbiz Monday, 25 May 2020 ()
The 'Justice League' actor is joined by his new girlfriend during a family day out with his two daughters and son from a previous marriage to Jennifer Garner.
