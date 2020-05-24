Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Celebrate Sixth Wedding Anniversary: 'Forever To Go'
Sunday, 24 May 2020 () Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are celebrating six years of wedded bliss! The 39-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Sunday (May 24) to celebrate hers and the 42-year-old rapper’s sixth wedding anniversary. “6 years down; forever to go Until the end,” Kim wrote along with a few throwback photos of the couple. Kim and [...]
Anyone who wears face makeup on a daily basis understands the struggle when it comes to reapplying sunscreen, and Kim Kardashian is no exception. Turns out, the KKW Beauty founder has been looking for..