Monday, 25 May 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Actor Akshay Kumar on Monday expressed grief over the demise of veteran hockey player Balbir Singh. Kumar took to Twitter to post a picture of himself with Balbir Singh. "Saddened to hear about the demise of hockey legend #BalbirSingh ji. Have had the good fortune of meeting him in the past, such an amazing personality," he said... 👓 View full article