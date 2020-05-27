‘I’m Feeling Better About It’: Dr. Fauci Tells CNN a Second Wave of Coronavirus ‘Is Not Inevitable’
Wednesday, 27 May 2020 () White House Coronavirus Task Force member and Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN's Jim Sciutto on Wednesday that a second wave of the coronavirus doesn't have to be "an inevitability" if the proper precautions and measures are taken.
Dr. Anthony Fauci has consistently warned of the lingering threat of the novel coronavirus. Fauci has also acknowledged the possibility of a so-called second wave of cases in the fall and winter. In a chat with CNN this morning he added some optimism to his prognosis in a CNN interview Wednesday...