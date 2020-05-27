Global  

‘I’m Feeling Better About It’: Dr. Fauci Tells CNN a Second Wave of Coronavirus ‘Is Not Inevitable’

Mediaite Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
White House Coronavirus Task Force member and Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN's Jim Sciutto on Wednesday that a second wave of the coronavirus doesn't have to be "an inevitability" if the proper precautions and measures are taken.
Video credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Dr. Fauci Talks About A Second Wave Of COVID-19

Dr. Fauci Talks About A Second Wave Of COVID-19 00:42

 Dr. Anthony Fauci has consistently warned of the lingering threat of the novel coronavirus. Fauci has also acknowledged the possibility of a so-called second wave of cases in the fall and winter. In a chat with CNN this morning he added some optimism to his prognosis in a CNN interview Wednesday...

Expert: There Is A Chance Of A Second Wave, But Slow Reopening Will Help Decrease Impact [Video]

Expert: There Is A Chance Of A Second Wave, But Slow Reopening Will Help Decrease Impact

Dr. Paul Biddinger said there's a good change for a second wave but hopefully it is not significant. WBZ-TV's Paul Burton reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:47Published
Some Doctors Voice Concerns Over America’s Ability to Handle ‘Second Wave’ of COVID-19 [Video]

Some Doctors Voice Concerns Over America’s Ability to Handle ‘Second Wave’ of COVID-19

After starting to navigate its way past the first wave of the pandemic, some doctors share concern over the U.S.’ ability to battle a second wave of coronavirus. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:09Published

