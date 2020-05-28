Jamie Foxx Calls Outrage Over Jimmy Fallon's Blackface Skit 'a Stretch'
Thursday, 28 May 2020 () The 'Annie' actor defends the 'Tonight Show' host after the latter landed in hot water for donning a blackface in an old 'Saturday Night Live' sketch that's resurfaced on the internet.
