Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jamie Foxx Calls Outrage Over Jimmy Fallon's Blackface Skit 'a Stretch'

AceShowbiz Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
The 'Annie' actor defends the 'Tonight Show' host after the latter landed in hot water for donning a blackface in an old 'Saturday Night Live' sketch that's resurfaced on the internet.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Jimmy Fallon Apologizes for Wearing Blackface in Resurfaced 'SNL' Skit

Jimmy Fallon Apologizes for Wearing Blackface in Resurfaced 'SNL' Skit 01:06

 Jimmy Fallon Apologizes for Wearing Blackface in Resurfaced 'SNL' Skit Jimmy Fallon has recently come under fire after a clip from a 20-year-old episode of ‘Saturday Night Live’ resurfaced online. In the clip, Fallon can be seen impersonating Chris Rock and delivering problematic jokes, all while...

Related news from verified sources

‘This One Is A Stretch’: Jamie Foxx Defends Jimmy Fallon After Blackface Sketch Resurfaces

What do you think?
Daily Caller

Jamie Foxx defends Jimmy Fallon against blackface backlash: 'Let this one go'

Fallon has responded to criticism
Independent

You Might Like


Tweets about this