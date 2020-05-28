|
Disney plans to reopen Walt Disney World starting on July 11
|
|
Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
Walt Disney Co plans to reopen the world's largest theme park, Walt Disney World, in phases beginning on July 11, if the governor of Florida approves.
|
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
Disney sets to reopen Walt Disney World in July 01:30
Entertainment conglomerate Walt Disney has cleared one hurdle in its plan to start reopening Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida on July 11. Conway G. Gittens has the details.
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
You Might Like
Tweets about this