Scrabble Practice RT @TBReporter: Riddhima: Rishi Kapoor trained Neetu 'well' in scrabble https://t.co/aiBBDpOSuY https://t.co/3PeSxMULpB 46 minutes ago Bollywood Reporter Riddhima: Rishi Kapoor trained Neetu 'well' in scrabble https://t.co/aiBBDpOSuY https://t.co/3PeSxMULpB 1 hour ago Global News Riddhima Kapoor Sahni loses ‘twice’ to mom Neetu Kapoor at scrabble, says dad Rishi Kapoor trained her well https://t.co/1b5tNDskIn 1 day ago Axplore24 News Rishi Kapoor trained wife Neetu 'well' in scrabble, Riddhima Kapoor shares photo https://t.co/00QRSD5S75 1 day ago Axplore24 News Rishi Kapoor trained wife Neetu 'well' in scrabble, Riddhima Kapoor shares photo https://t.co/5ysLUfolt0 1 day ago ताज़ा खबर 24*7 Rishi Kapoor trained Neetu 'well' in scrabble: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni https://t.co/k0cVngvXV8 Rishi Kapoor breathed… https://t.co/JOyWrQn3XQ 1 day ago ताज़ा खबर 24*7 Rishi Kapoor trained Neetu 'well' in scrabble: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on April 30, 20… https://t.co/ItFaPfW7Ln 1 day ago ताज़ा खबर 24*7 Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on April 30, 2020. He had been battling Leukemia for the past two years. from Zee N… https://t.co/YkAqCQfnO4 1 day ago