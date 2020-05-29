Donald Trump’s George Floyd Tweet Sparks Outrage Among The-Dream, Ice-T and More
Friday, 29 May 2020 () Artists are lashing out at Donald Trump after the president posted a tweet that appeared to threatened an armed response to the riots spurred by the police-related killing of George Floyd.
Twitter Censors Donald Trump’s Tweet Due to 'Glorifying Violence' Twitter escalated it’s ongoing feud with Donald Trump on Friday after deciding one of the president’s tweets was violating their rule against “glorifying violence.” The tweet in question seemingly contained threats towards...