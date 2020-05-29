Global  

WATCH: SpaceX Starship Prototype Aircraft Explodes During Test Launch in Texas

Mediaite Friday, 29 May 2020
According to editor Eric Berger, the Starship SN4 prototype was in its fifth static fire test when there was an uncontrolled leak. In the end, the spaceship exploded into pieces and there was substantial damage to the launch stand.
Related news from verified sources

SpaceX Starship prototype explodes in engine test

The failure is not expected to have any impact on SpaceX's Crew Dragon launch plans this weekend.
CBS News

SpaceX’s Starship SN4 launch vehicle prototype explodes after static engine fire test

SpaceX had just conducted yet another static fire test of the Raptor engine in its Starship SN4 prototype launch vehicle on Friday when the test vehicle exploded...
TechCrunch

