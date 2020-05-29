WATCH: SpaceX Starship Prototype Aircraft Explodes During Test Launch in Texas
Friday, 29 May 2020 () According to editor Eric Berger, the Starship SN4 prototype was in its fifth static fire test when there was an uncontrolled leak. In the end, the spaceship exploded into pieces and there was substantial damage to the launch stand.
Elon Musk announced the Starship prototype SN4 passed a cryogenic proof test. The success proves it can survive the extremely high pressures caused by SN4's very cold liquid nitrogen fuel, according to..