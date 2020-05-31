Look: Karrueche Puts Up Money To Help Protestors In Minnesota + Calls On Her Industry Friends Sunday, 31 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Hollywood actress Karrueche Tran is doing her part to help support protestors demanding justice for the life of slain black man George Floyd and calling for an end to police brutality. KT announced she is making a donation to the Minnesota Freedom Fund and reached out to her fellow celebrity pals. Look and comment below! […]



