Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Watch: J. Cole Shows His Support + Pulls Through For Peaceful Protest

SOHH Sunday, 31 May 2020 ()
Watch: J. Cole Shows His Support + Pulls Through For Peaceful ProtestNorth Carolina rapper J. Cole is showing his support for ending police brutality once and for all. The hip-hop superstar has started to emerge across social media after popping up at a peaceful protest following the death of black man George Floyd. Watch and comment below!

The post Watch: J. Cole Shows His Support + Pulls Through For Peaceful Protest appeared first on .
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Published
News video: 'We gotta show up for our Black family members': Watch Tay Anderson's speech to the crowd during George Floyd protest

'We gotta show up for our Black family members': Watch Tay Anderson's speech to the crowd during George Floyd protest 08:32

 Denver School Board Director Tay Anderson addresses a crowd of peaceful protesters at Civic Center Park during a rally in support of justice for George Floyd, the man killed in police custody in Minneapolis.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

sohh

SOHH Watch: J. Cole Shows His Support + Pulls Through For Peaceful Protest https://t.co/EC2Az0bH2g https://t.co/fyi1Wa8W81 1 hour ago