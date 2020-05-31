Watch: J. Cole Shows His Support + Pulls Through For Peaceful Protest
Sunday, 31 May 2020 () North Carolina rapper J. Cole is showing his support for ending police brutality once and for all. The hip-hop superstar has started to emerge across social media after popping up at a peaceful protest following the death of black man George Floyd. Watch and comment below!
Denver School Board Director Tay Anderson addresses a crowd of peaceful protesters at Civic Center Park during a rally in support of justice for George Floyd, the man killed in police custody in Minneapolis.
