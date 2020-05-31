Vanessa Bryant Shares Photo of Kobe Bryant, Speaks Out About Black Lives Matter Protests

Sunday, 31 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Vanessa Bryant is speaking out on behalf of her late husband. The 38-year-old wife of the Kobe Bryant posted a photo of the basketball star wearing an “I Can’t Breathe” shirt on Sunday (May 31) amid protests across the nation after the murder of George Floyd. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Vanessa Bryant [...] Vanessa Bryant is speaking out on behalf of her late husband. The 38-year-old wife of the Kobe Bryant posted a photo of the basketball star wearing an “I Can’t Breathe” shirt on Sunday (May 31) amid protests across the nation after the murder of George Floyd. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Vanessa Bryant [...] 👓 View full article

