Vanessa Bryant Shares Photo of Kobe Bryant, Speaks Out About Black Lives Matter Protests

Just Jared Sunday, 31 May 2020 ()
Vanessa Bryant Shares Photo of Kobe Bryant, Speaks Out About Black Lives Matter ProtestsVanessa Bryant is speaking out on behalf of her late husband. The 38-year-old wife of the Kobe Bryant posted a photo of the basketball star wearing an “I Can’t Breathe” shirt on Sunday (May 31) amid protests across the nation after the murder of George Floyd. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Vanessa Bryant [...]
