Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Former Bollywood actress Zaira Wasim tweeted talking about locust attacks - "So We sent upon them the flood and locusts and lice and frogs and blood: Signs openly self explained: but they were steeped in arrogance -- a people given to sin. --Qur'an 7:133." Later,Β Zaira deleted her Twitter and Instagram accounts after being... πŸ‘“ View full article