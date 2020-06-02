George Clooney says racism is 'greatest pandemic', calls for systemic change
Tuesday, 2 June 2020 () Hollywood superstar George Clooney has penned an essay in the wake of the protests over the death of George Floyd, the African-American man who was killed in police custody in Minneapolis. Floyd died last week in Minneapolis, Minnesota after a white police officer pressed his knee on his neck for more than eight minutes. The...
