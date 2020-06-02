Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

George Clooney says racism is 'greatest pandemic', calls for systemic change

Mid-Day Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
Hollywood superstar George Clooney has penned an essay in the wake of the protests over the death of George Floyd, the African-American man who was killed in police custody in Minneapolis. Floyd died last week in Minneapolis, Minnesota after a white police officer pressed his knee on his neck for more than eight minutes. The...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: George Clooney slams racism in moving essay: 'This is our pandemic'

George Clooney slams racism in moving essay: 'This is our pandemic' 00:41

 George Clooney says racism is a "pandemic" for which people are yet to find a "vaccine", following the protests across the US in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

The Music Industry Takes Action After George Floyd's Death | Billboard News [Video]

The Music Industry Takes Action After George Floyd's Death | Billboard News

John Legend, P!nk & Lizzo have shared their outrage over the killings of George Floyd & Breonna Taylor at the hands of police on social media. Plus, many have joined those on the frontlines to call for..

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 02:57Published
RAW: Gov. Gavin Newsom Addresses Ongoing George Floyd Protests And Unrest [Video]

RAW: Gov. Gavin Newsom Addresses Ongoing George Floyd Protests And Unrest

California Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday described the racism fueling the last five days of civil unrest "a pandemic on top of a pandemic" (6-1-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 23:49Published

Tweets about this

ChrissonMusic

Chrisson RT @people: George Clooney Says Anti-Black Racism Is 'Our Pandemic': 'We've Yet to Find a Vaccine' https://t.co/6qBUOcP8ip 6 minutes ago

iamcre8ve

CREATIVE MINDS George Clooney Says ‘Anti-Black Racism’ Is ‘America’s Greatest Pandemic’ https://t.co/X1NibtX2q0 https://t.co/gJUgMThq8j 4 hours ago

Rowdy1044

Rowdy RT @sistronk: Sanctimonious ass.... George Clooney pens powerful essay on race riots in America and says Trump incites racism and violence.… 5 hours ago

sistronk

red nationalist 🗯⭐️⭐️⭐️ Sanctimonious ass.... George Clooney pens powerful essay on race riots in America and says Trump incites racism and… https://t.co/aQU9Wi0Xlg 6 hours ago

ma_ferg70

FAM George Clooney Says 'Anti-Black Racism' Is 'America's Greatest Pandemic' #Topbuzz https://t.co/ejaO79FQfs 6 hours ago

rosaleilani

Carrie Phyliky Rimes PEOPLE: George Clooney Says Anti-Black Racism Is 'Our Pandemic': 'We've Yet to Find a Vaccine'. https://t.co/P34tCrzt5u via @GoogleNews 7 hours ago