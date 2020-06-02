Britney Spears Supports Black Lives Matter Movement: 'My Heart Breaks'
|
Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
Britney Spears is speaking out in support of the Black Lives Matter movement amid the ongoing protests nationwide against systemic racism and police brutality following the death of George Floyd. The 38-year-old “Mood Ring” singer posted a message of solidarity on Monday (June 1) on Instagram. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Britney Spears [...]
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this