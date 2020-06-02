Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Britney Spears Supports Black Lives Matter Movement: 'My Heart Breaks'

Just Jared Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
Britney Spears is speaking out in support of the Black Lives Matter movement amid the ongoing protests nationwide against systemic racism and police brutality following the death of George Floyd. The 38-year-old “Mood Ring” singer posted a message of solidarity on Monday (June 1) on Instagram. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Britney Spears [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Lorde voices support for Black Lives Matter movement in email to fans

Lorde voices support for Black Lives Matter movement in email to fans 00:50

 Lorde has assured fans in an email that she is taking "true action" to help support the Black Lives Matter movement.

Related videos from verified sources

YouTubers are creating monetized videos to help protestors [Video]

YouTubers are creating monetized videos to help protestors

In response to the killings of George Floyd,Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and countlessothers, protests have broken out worldwideto fight police brutality and systemic racismtoward the Black..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:24Published
Thousands gather for anti-racism protest in Brussels [Video]

Thousands gather for anti-racism protest in Brussels

Several thousand demonstrators marched in Brussels against racism and police violence and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 00:50Published
Moment statue of slaver trader pulled down in Bristol by BLM protesters [Video]

Moment statue of slaver trader pulled down in Bristol by BLM protesters

This is the moment a statue of a slave trader was torn down by Black Lives Matters protesters.Footage shows the prominent 19th century statue of Edward Colston, who who acquired a significant part of..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:13Published

Tweets about this

Correction2016

The Celtic Clan Britney Spears Supports Black Lives Matter Movement: 'My Heart Breaks' https://t.co/GEnzfNNVuT 3 days ago

ThomazAAFonseca

Thomaz de Aquino Britney Spears Supports Black Lives Matter: ‘My Heart Breaks for My Friends in the Black Community’… https://t.co/FvMlyCxQnJ 4 days ago

zafarwestern

zafarmanzoor #BritneySpears Supports #BlackLivesMatter: ‘My Heart Breaks for My Friends in the Black Community’ https://t.co/P6pEw3pibu @popcrush 5 days ago

NetZ108

Z108.net Britney Spears Supports Black Lives Matter https://t.co/wD6CU7hq1c https://t.co/K06jwlCCc7 5 days ago

Twerk1035FM

Twerk1035FM Britney Spears Supports Black Lives Matter https://t.co/S15HD8Nojx 5 days ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @JustJared: Britney Spears speaks out in support of #BlackLivesMatter amid nationwide protests: https://t.co/AxntIkcQNj 5 days ago

ToxZak

Love Me Down Zak Britney Spears Supports Black Lives Matter Movement: 'My Heart Breaks' https://t.co/ETseEPFKYj via @JustJared 5 days ago

dumonttelev

DuMont Television Britney Spears Supports Black Lives Matter Movement: 'My Heart Breaks' https://t.co/wDDfLJPEJe 6 days ago