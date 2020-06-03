Alec Baldwin Responds to Criticism for Promoting Woody Allen Interview on Blackout Tuesday
Wednesday, 3 June 2020 () Alec Baldwin is defending his decision to post on Blackout Tuesday. The 62-year-old actor took to his Instagram on Tuesday (June 2) to promote his new interview with Woody Allen, on his podcast “Here’s the Thing.” “Woody Allen’s new book, Apropos of Nothing, starts with a portrait of his father, a tough-guy World War One [...]
