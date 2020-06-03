Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump Calls Out ‘Lamestream Media’ for Running Fake Hitler Bible Photo…That No Cable News Network Covered?

Mediaite Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ()
Trump Calls Out ‘Lamestream Media’ for Running Fake Hitler Bible Photo…That No Cable News Network Covered?President Donald Trump lashed out at the "lamestream media" for ostensibly running with and covering a photoshopped image that compared his holding a bible during a Monday evening photo op at St. John's church with Adolf Hitler similarly holding a bible. A quick search of television transcript database TVEyes, however, shows that no cable news outlet covered the fake image, which you can see below.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: President Trump holds bible up outside White House

President Trump holds bible up outside White House 01:42

 Trump walks to St John's Church in Washington DC, where he holds up a bible for a photo opportunity. Protests were earlier cleared from the area.

Related videos from verified sources

Why Defense Secretary Esper's Days May Be Numbered [Video]

Why Defense Secretary Esper's Days May Be Numbered

Business Insider reports Secretary of Defense Mark Esper is in hot water with top White House brass. Esper said on Wednesday that he opposed sending active-duty troops to respond to protests and..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:51Published
White House compares Trump photo op to Churchill and 9/11 [Video]

White House compares Trump photo op to Churchill and 9/11

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany defended how protesters were cleared to make way for President Donald Trump's Monday appearance at St. John's Church.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:25Published

Tweets about this