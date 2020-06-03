Trump Calls Out ‘Lamestream Media’ for Running Fake Hitler Bible Photo…That No Cable News Network Covered?

Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ( 1 day ago )

President Donald Trump lashed out at the "lamestream media" for ostensibly running with and covering a photoshopped image that compared his holding a bible during a Monday evening photo op at St. John's church with Adolf Hitler similarly holding a bible. A quick search of television transcript database TVEyes, however, shows that no cable news outlet covered the fake image, which you can see below.


