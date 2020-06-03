'Fuller House' Finally Reveals Where Lori Loughlin's Aunt Becky Has Been
Wednesday, 3 June 2020 () Aunt Becky is getting a status update. Fuller House addressed the absence of Lori Loughlin, who pleaded guilty in a plea deal amid the nationwide college admissions scandal back in May, with a mention in its latest episode on Tuesday (June 2). Warning: spoilers ahead! During the fifteenth episode of the fifth and final season, [...]
