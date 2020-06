Shaun Robinson Calls Out Former 'Access Hollywood' Co-Host Billy Bush Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ( 14 hours ago )

Former Access Hollywood co-host Shaun Robinson seems to be calling out Billy Bush, who she worked alongside for years. It started when Billy did an Extra question and answer session with his colleague Nate Burleson amid the protests over George Floyd‘s murder. Shaun wrote, “Good Morning @thebillybush. I appreciate you being an ally NOW. But, [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this 1ive1ove1earn RT @EW: Shaun Robinson calls out former Access Hollywood cohost Billy Bush over 'white privilege' https://t.co/ZTJ5o8PWGA 2 hours ago Ikyhanna Harris RT @lovebscott: Shaun Robinson Calls Out Former 'Access Hollywood' Co-Star for Performative Activism: 'Talk to the Black Woman Who Sat Next… 2 hours ago 1ive1ove1earn RT @JustJared: Shaun Robinson is calling out her former "Access Hollywood" co-host Billy Bush https://t.co/mCn0i21TPG 2 hours ago Blixbly Shaun Robinson calls out former co-star Billy Bush over ‘Access Hollywood’ https://t.co/HwybGK4RW3 #Blixbly #News… https://t.co/eNzOrc0Z32 4 hours ago B. Scott Shaun Robinson Calls Out Former 'Access Hollywood' Co-Star for Performative Activism: 'Talk to the Black Woman Who… https://t.co/XqZtgYwAwD 4 hours ago celebs365 Shaun Robinson Calls Out Former ‘Access Hollywood’ Co-Star for Performative Activism: ‘Talk to the Black Woman Who… https://t.co/Wi2eY0UW33 5 hours ago ω๏๏∂y Shaun Robinson calls out former co-star Billy Bush over ‘Access Hollywood’ https://t.co/eQOmUAV9MT https://t.co/GaGNjXmKH7 6 hours ago TVT News Shaun Robinson calls out former Access Hollywood cohost Billy Bush over ‘white privilege’ https://t.co/Yfew7Fz3hh 7 hours ago