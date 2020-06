Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Mary Pat Gleason, who is best known for her work in the movie A Cinderella Story and the CBS series Mom, has sadly passed away at the age of 70. Gleason died on Tuesday (June 2) after a battle with cancer. Her manager told Variety that "she was a fighter to the end." In the [...]