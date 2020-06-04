LeBron James, Aaron Rodgers & More Call Out Drew Brees For His Kneeling Comments
Thursday, 4 June 2020 () Drew Brees is getting called out by major athletes including LeBron James and Aaron Rodgers. If you didn’t see, the New Orleans Saints football player appeared on Yahoo’s On The Move and commented on the kneeling demonstrations that first started in 2016, when Colin Kaepernick didn’t stand for the national anthem. “I will never agree [...]
Pro Football Focus released their all-decade team of the top 101 players from the 2010s. To some surprise, Drew Brees finished above Aaron Rodgers despite Aaron's Super Bowl victory and multiple league..
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 01:45Published
Jason Whitlock and Marcellus Wiley talk New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees, who was beat out by Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers for the All-Decade rankings. Whitlock thinks if Drew Brees had an extra..
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:31Published