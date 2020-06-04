Akshay Kumar calls pregnant elephant death in Kerala 'inhumane,' demands strict action
Thursday, 4 June 2020 () Raising his voice against animal abuse after a pregnant elephant died of eating cracker-stuffed pineapple allegedly fed to her by a local in Kerala's Mallapuram, megastar Akshay Kumar on Wednesday demanded strict actions against the culprits.
The gruesome incident took place on May 27 while the elephant was standing in water...
A pregnant elephant lost its life allegedly standing in water, after eating pineapples filled with crackers on May 27. Fruits with fire crackers were offered to her allegedly by some locals. The fruit exploded in her mouth, leading to the inevitable tragedy. The elephant eventually walked up to the...