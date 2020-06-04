Global  

Akshay Kumar calls pregnant elephant death in Kerala 'inhumane,' demands strict action

Mid-Day Thursday, 4 June 2020 ()
Raising his voice against animal abuse after a pregnant elephant died of eating cracker-stuffed pineapple allegedly fed to her by a local in Kerala's Mallapuram, megastar Akshay Kumar on Wednesday demanded strict actions against the culprits.

The gruesome incident took place on May 27 while the elephant was standing in water...
