Doja Cat Donates To Justice For Breonna Taylor Fund In Honor of Breonna's Birthday

Saturday, 6 June 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Doja Cat has donated $100,000 to the fund set up to honor Breonna Taylor in celebration of what would have been her 27th birthday. The 24-year-old musician shared the donation with her fans, and urged them to donate as well. “I am donating $100,000 to Justice For Breonna Taylor Fund #BIRTHDAYFORBREONNA and I am inviting [...] Doja Cat has donated $100,000 to the fund set up to honor Breonna Taylor in celebration of what would have been her 27th birthday. The 24-year-old musician shared the donation with her fans, and urged them to donate as well. “I am donating $100,000 to Justice For Breonna Taylor Fund #BIRTHDAYFORBREONNA and I am inviting [...] 👓 View full article

