Doja Cat Donates To Justice For Breonna Taylor Fund In Honor of Breonna's Birthday

Just Jared Saturday, 6 June 2020 ()
Doja Cat Donates To Justice For Breonna Taylor Fund In Honor of Breonna's BirthdayDoja Cat has donated $100,000 to the fund set up to honor Breonna Taylor in celebration of what would have been her 27th birthday. The 24-year-old musician shared the donation with her fans, and urged them to donate as well. “I am donating $100,000 to Justice For Breonna Taylor Fund #BIRTHDAYFORBREONNA and I am inviting [...]
Video credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: BLM protesters sing Happy Birthday for slain African-American woman Breonna Taylor

BLM protesters sing Happy Birthday for slain African-American woman Breonna Taylor 00:40

 Black Lives Matter protesters in Brooklyn, New York sang Happy Birthday to slain African-American woman Breonna Taylor on what would have been her 27th birthday.

