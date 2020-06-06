Doja Cat Donates To Justice For Breonna Taylor Fund In Honor of Breonna's Birthday
Saturday, 6 June 2020 ()
Doja Cat has donated $100,000 to the fund set up to honor Breonna Taylor in celebration of what would have been her 27th birthday. The 24-year-old musician shared the donation with her fans, and urged them to donate as well. “I am donating $100,000 to Justice For Breonna Taylor Fund #BIRTHDAYFORBREONNA and I am inviting [...]
