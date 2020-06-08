Mohena Kumari Singh shares an emotional video from the hospital, talks about being tested COVID-19 positive

Monday, 8 June 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Last week, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Mohena Kumari Singh was tested Coronavirus positive along with five of her other family members. *She was admitted to a hospital* in Rishikesh and the actress later spoke about how the infection began when her mother-in-law was down with fever.



