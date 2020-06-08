Global  

Mohena Kumari Singh shares an emotional video from the hospital, talks about being tested COVID-19 positive

Mid-Day Monday, 8 June 2020 ()
Mohena Kumari Singh shares an emotional video from the hospital, talks about being tested COVID-19 positiveLast week, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Mohena Kumari Singh was tested Coronavirus positive along with five of her other family members. *She was admitted to a hospital* in Rishikesh and the actress later spoke about how the infection began when her mother-in-law was down with fever.

And now, she took to her Instagram...
Related videos from verified sources

23 pilgrims tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from Maharashtra: Amritsar DC [Video]

23 pilgrims tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from Maharashtra: Amritsar DC

Pilgrims from Sri Hazur Sahib, stranded in Maharashtra's Nanded, returned to Punjab. As of now, around 3613 such pilgrims have returned to the state. Deputy Commissioner of Amritsar Shivdular Singh..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:54Published
Mother in India that tested positive for COVID-19 sees her newborn baby via video chat [Video]

Mother in India that tested positive for COVID-19 sees her newborn baby via video chat

A mother that tested positive for COVID-19 in Aurangabad, India, had her day made by doctors and hospital staff when they arranged a video chat with her newborn baby girl on April 20, 2020. The..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:35Published
'Zero facilities': Delhi cop who tested COVID-19 positive slams hospital [Video]

'Zero facilities': Delhi cop who tested COVID-19 positive slams hospital

A Delhi Police constable Sachin Tomar narrated his ordeal after he was tested positive for Covid-19. The constable spoke on the lack of facilities at the Delhi hospital he is in. Tomar said he has to..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:26Published

