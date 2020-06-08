Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

‘This is of Course The Swamp’: Fox Contributor Trashes George W. Bush and Colin Powell For Not Backing Trump

Mediaite Monday, 8 June 2020 ()
A Fox News contributor derided prominent Republicans George W. Bush, Colin Powell and Mitt Romney as part of “the swamp” over their apparent refusal get in line with the party by supporting President Donald Trump in the upcoming election. The New York Times reported Sunday night that Bush “won’t support the re-election of Mr. Trump,” […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: Colin Powell Announces He Will Vote For Joe Biden In 2020 Presidential Election

Colin Powell Announces He Will Vote For Joe Biden In 2020 Presidential Election 00:32

 Former Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Colin Powell endorsed Joe Biden. According to Reuters, he’s the first major Republican to publicly go against President Donald Trump. Powell said Trump “drifted away” from the U.S. Constitution and poses a threat to America and...

Related videos from verified sources

Colin Powell endorses Joe Biden for president [Video]

Colin Powell endorses Joe Biden for president

Former Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Colin Powell on Sunday endorsed Democratic former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, becoming the first major Republican to publicly back..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:45Published
Trump Lashes Out At 'Real Stiff' Colin Powell Over Biden Support [Video]

Trump Lashes Out At 'Real Stiff' Colin Powell Over Biden Support

President Trump lashed out at Colin Powell.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:35Published
Reggie Bush shares a personal message to his friend and former teammate Drew Brees [Video]

Reggie Bush shares a personal message to his friend and former teammate Drew Brees

Reggie Bush joins LaVar Arrington and Marcellus Wiley to continue the conversation about his friend and former teammate Drew Brees' recent statements. Reggie explains why he forgives Brees' apology.

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 01:25Published

Tweets about this

txgbnr

TexasGal RT @Mediaite: 'This is of Course The Swamp': Fox Contributor Trashes George W. Bush and Colin Powell For Not Backing Trump https://t.co/m9t… 9 minutes ago

kenD59

no-religion RT @perrytheironwo1: 'This is of Course The Swamp': Fox Contributor Trashes George W. Bush and Colin Powell For Not Backing T... #Topbuzz h… 14 minutes ago

perrytheironwo1

RedSavage 'This is of Course The Swamp': Fox Contributor Trashes George W. Bush and Colin Powell For Not Backing T... #Topbuzz https://t.co/9Pg7mCWvxQ 15 minutes ago

Mediaite

Mediaite 'This is of Course The Swamp': Fox Contributor Trashes George W. Bush and Colin Powell For Not Backing Trump https://t.co/m9t4Egiuew 40 minutes ago

billmill07

billmill07 RT @Robert051462: Remember Patriots, when you drain the swamp you expose the bottom. The bottom stinks of rot. The light of the sun will ev… 4 hours ago

Robert051462

Robert Remember Patriots, when you drain the swamp you expose the bottom. The bottom stinks of rot. The light of the sun w… https://t.co/rKyVLCD2vo 4 hours ago

HandSabocik

dennis michael hand sabocik RT @JZmirak: OF COURSE he does. This is the kind of dim bulb, pedo-protecting swamp creature that fills the episcopate to the brim. https:/… 10 hours ago

Tea279005571

Tea 2 @thematthill @CNNSotu @JoeBiden Of course he will. Joe Biden is one of the crowd he came up with proving that Colli… https://t.co/YsBfv2vGTS 12 hours ago