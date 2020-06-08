‘This is of Course The Swamp’: Fox Contributor Trashes George W. Bush and Colin Powell For Not Backing Trump
|
Monday, 8 June 2020 ()
A Fox News contributor derided prominent Republicans George W. Bush, Colin Powell and Mitt Romney as part of “the swamp” over their apparent refusal get in line with the party by supporting President Donald Trump in the upcoming election. The New York Times reported Sunday night that Bush “won’t support the re-election of Mr. Trump,” […]
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this