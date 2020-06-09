Global  

Vanessa Bryant Is Seeking Millions in Damages in Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Helicopter Company

Just Jared Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ()
Vanessa Bryant is suing a helicopter company following the deaths of her husband Kobe Bryant and their 13-year-old daughter Gianna. A wrongful death lawsuit was filed against Island Express Helicopters after the company’s pilot Ara Zobayan flew a helicopter that crashed and killed all passengers on board, as well as the pilot. People obtained the [...]
