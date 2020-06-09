Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Five reasons why we can't wait to watch Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Gulabo Sitabo

Mid-Day Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ()
Five reasons why we can't wait to watch Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Gulabo SitaboJust when all hope to see a new Hindi film in the lockdown seemed lost, Amazon Prime Video decided to add smiles on the faces of all cinephiles with the launch of Gulabo Sitabo. Along with a story that holds your attention right from the word go, the film is all about the A-game as Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana will be...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: IANS INDIA - Published
News video: Ayushmann, Bhumi nailed Big B's 'Gulabo Sitabo' tongue twister challenge

Ayushmann, Bhumi nailed Big B's 'Gulabo Sitabo' tongue twister challenge 01:24

 Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer film "Gulabo Sitabo" is all set to release on an OTT streaming platform.

Related videos from verified sources

Amitabh, Ayushmann-starrer 'Gulabo Sitabo' trailer promises riveting tale of landlord-tenant tussle [Video]

Amitabh, Ayushmann-starrer 'Gulabo Sitabo' trailer promises riveting tale of landlord-tenant tussle

As cinema halls remain close amid COVID-19 lockdown, films are eyeing on OTT platforms to reach audience. Intriguing trailer of Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurana-starrer Gulabo Sitabo dropped on..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published
Gulabo Sitabo Trailer Breakdown | Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana | Shoojit [Video]

Gulabo Sitabo Trailer Breakdown | Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana | Shoojit

Gulabo Sitabo Trailer stars Ayushmann Khurrana as Baankey, a tenant to Amitabh Bachchan's Mirza, a landlord of archaic haveli Fatima Mahal in Lucknow. Director Shoojit Sircar reunites with Vicky Donor..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:21Published
'Gulabo Sitabo' trailer out now [Video]

'Gulabo Sitabo' trailer out now

Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer film, "Gulabo Sitabo" trailer is finally out now.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:09Published

Related news from verified sources

When Amitabh Bachchan beat up a man for passing lewd comments on Rekha

 Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in Gulabo Sitabo, which also features Ayushmann Khurrana in a key role. While the film was expected to have a theatrical the...
Bollywood Life Also reported by •Mid-Day

Five slice-of-life films to watch online before Big B and Ayushmann's Gulabo Sitabo hits the web

Five slice-of-life films to watch online before Big B and Ayushmann's Gulabo Sitabo hits the web Gulabo Sitabo, directed by Shoojit Sircar, and starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana, is everything one would like to watch during this difficult...
Mid-Day

Gulabo Sitabo's new song, Madari ka Bandar, will leave you amused!

 Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana are gearing up for Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo, which seems to be a very different kind of comedy. It's the story of a...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this