Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sonam K Ahuja returns to Mumbai; celebrates 35th birthday with sister Rhea and family

Mid-Day Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ()
Sonam K Ahuja returns to Mumbai; celebrates 35th birthday with sister Rhea and familySonam K Ahuja, who was staying at her husband Anand Ahuja's residence in Delhi, after their return from London, amid lockdown, got back in Mumbai just before her birthday. The actress was missing her family, and her social media posts are proof! Sonam K Ahuja took the flight as soon as the airways started functioning properly,...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: IANS INDIA - Published
News video: Sonam Kapoor pens sweet note for hubby Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor pens sweet note for hubby Anand Ahuja 00:55

 Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is celebrating her 35th birthday today. The actress returned home in Mumbai a day before her birthday on June 9 with husband Anand Ahuja.

Related videos from verified sources

Alia Bhatt, Mahesh Bhatt & family surprise house help on birthday with cake [Video]

Alia Bhatt, Mahesh Bhatt & family surprise house help on birthday with cake

Actor Alia Bhatt and her family gave a special surprise to their house help Rashida on her birthday. Alia along with sister Shaheen cut the cake with Rashida. In a separate video, Mahesh Bhatt and Soni..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:05Published
Anil Kapoor pens sweet birthday note for daughter Sonam [Video]

Anil Kapoor pens sweet birthday note for daughter Sonam

Actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is celebrating her 35th birthday today. On her special day her father Anil Kapoor posted a special birthday note for his daughter.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:01Published
Sonam Kapoor flies back home to Mumbai ahead of birthday [Video]

Sonam Kapoor flies back home to Mumbai ahead of birthday

After spending two months of lockdown at her in-laws' place in Delhi, actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has travelled to Mumbai

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:58Published

Tweets about this