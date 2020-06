How to Write a New Yorker Cartoon Caption: Ellie Kemper and Daniel Radcliffe Edition



Ellie Kemper and Daniel Radcliffe, stars of “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend,” team up for The New Yorker’s Cartoon Caption Contest.

Credit: The New Yorker Duration: 06:36 Published on May 12, 2020