Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Exclusive: Shahid aides Bollywood dancers
IndiaTimes Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ()
Bollywood songs are brought to life with a lively troupe of artists matching steps with the lead and as the industry came to a standstill due to the pandemic, background dancers are facing a hit too. However, extending a helping hand is Shahid Kapoor, who has gone to the extent of supporting those who have been by his side since his initial days in Bollywood. Raj Surani, a former background dancer, who now helps dancers connect with filmmakers, revealed, “Shahid Kapoor recently transferred money to the bank accounts of dancers he has worked. He has extended support to around 40 dancers and has stated that he will help them for the next 2-3 months.”
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Background dancers facing hardships to meet ends during COVID-19 lockdown [Video]

Background dancers facing hardships to meet ends during COVID-19 lockdown

Bollywood background dancers working in Delhi are struggling to make their ends meet during COVID-19 lockdown. They are not allowed for any social gathering or to do performance in any show due to..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:49Published
Oklahoma City Photographer Taking Photos of High School Senior Dancers on Doorsteps [Video]

Oklahoma City Photographer Taking Photos of High School Senior Dancers on Doorsteps

While dancers may not get to compete in their end of the year recitals, a photography group in Oklahoma City is finding a way to spread some joy to the senior dancers.

Credit: KFOR     Duration: 01:28Published

Tweets about this

ShahinTurak

Shah In✨ RT @Shahid_Online: Feature : "Exclusive! Shahid Kapoor aides Bollywood dancers, extends support to background dancers from ‘Ishq Vishq’, ‘S… 47 minutes ago

ShahinTurak

Shah In✨ RT @shahidkapoorFC: ARTICLE - Exclusive! Shahid Kapoor aides Bollywood dancers, extends support to background dancers from ‘Ishq Vishq’, ‘S… 49 minutes ago

shahidakhan360

❤️ Shahid's Shahida ❤️ RT @etimes: #Exclusive! @shahidkapoor transfers money to the bank accounts of dancers he has worked For the latest Entertainment news down… 1 hour ago

arpitamrutiya

ARPIT AMRUTIYA Exclusive: Shahid aides Bollywood dancers June 09, 2020 at 05:26PM https://t.co/BnC7yvmFRz 2 hours ago

shanatic_nimra1

Nimra❤SK💎 RT @Rupaliparda: Exclusive! Shahid Kapoor aides Bollywood dancers, extends support to background dancers from ‘Ishq Vishq’, ‘Shaandaar’ htt… 3 hours ago

PerfectlyAdnan

𝐚𝐝𝐧𝐚𝐧 ♛ RT @SagarJadav: @shahidkapoor transfers money to the bank accounts of dancers he has worked. JAY JAY SHAHID KAPOOR. 😍🔥 Via @etimes. http… 3 hours ago

PerfectlyAdnan

𝐚𝐝𝐧𝐚𝐧 ♛ RT @SagarJadav: @shahidkapoor Love you for this. 😍 https://t.co/34esaXQBFa 3 hours ago

bombaytimes

BombayTimes #EXCLUSIVE ! @shahidkapoor extends a helping hand to those who have been by his side since his initial days in Boll… https://t.co/HCz0YDinIx 3 hours ago