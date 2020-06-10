Exclusive: Shahid aides Bollywood dancers

Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

Bollywood songs are brought to life with a lively troupe of artists matching steps with the lead and as the industry came to a standstill due to the pandemic, background dancers are facing a hit too. However, extending a helping hand is Shahid Kapoor, who has gone to the extent of supporting those who have been by his side since his initial days in Bollywood. Raj Surani, a former background dancer, who now helps dancers connect with filmmakers, revealed, “Shahid Kapoor recently transferred money to the bank accounts of dancers he has worked. He has extended support to around 40 dancers and has stated that he will help them for the next 2-3 months.” 👓 View full article

