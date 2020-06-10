Prince Philip turns 99: The Queen's husband marks a historic birthday in no-fuss way
Prince Philip, Britain's oldest and longest-serving royal consort, marks his historic 99th birthday with Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle.
The Duke of Edinburgh is celebrating his 99th birthday. Philip will be marking the big day in lockdown at Windsor Castle with the Queen. He only retired from public life in 2017, aged 96.
