Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Wretch 32 Shares Graphic Video Of Police Tasering His Father
Clash Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ()
Millard Scott, 62, was shot with a stun gun...

North London rapper *Wretch 32* has shared a graphic video of police tasering his 62 year old father.

The video went viral on social media last night - June 9th - with police arresting the man at his home in Tottenham.

Despite being 62 years old Millard Scott was shot by a stun gun, with an officer stating: “Police officer with a Taser. Stay where you are.”

Initially the identity of the man was not known, before Wretch 32 shared the clip, confirming it was his father.

It's a graphic, distressing thing to watch, with Millard Scott telling ITV News that he does not believe police would use violent action if he had been white.

“I’m lucky to be alive,” he said. “The only people who have invaded our space are the Metropolitan police. The only people who seem to ignore the guidelines put out there are the Metropolitan police. It seems at this moment in time we are being singled out and targeted.”

The clip can be found in full below.



This is how the police think they can treat a 62 year old black man in Tottenham but this 1 happens to be my dad #Nojusticenopeace pic.twitter.com/17bGizKwem

— Rapthology (@Wretch32) June 9, 2020

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

Buy Clash Magazine
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: GRAPHIC: Man drives car into Seattle protesters, shoots bystander: police

GRAPHIC: Man drives car into Seattle protesters, shoots bystander: police 01:03

 PLEASE NOTE: CONTAINS GRAPHIC VIDEO. Eyewitness video showed a man driving his car into a crowd of protesters in Seattle on Sunday (June 7), apparently shooting and wounding a demonstrator who confronted him as he came to a stop. Gloria Tso reports.

Related videos from verified sources

Viewer shares video of police pepper spraying crowd [Video]

Viewer shares video of police pepper spraying crowd

A viewer shared a video of police using pepper spray at protesters.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 00:20Published
Father fined after allowing toddler driving SUV on Chinese road [Video]

Father fined after allowing toddler driving SUV on Chinese road

A father in northwestern China was fined after allowing his daughter to steer an SUV on a road. The video, filmed in the city of Shizuishan in Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region on May 29, shows a..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:42Published
Police Officer Dad Hugs his Son After Two Months Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]

Police Officer Dad Hugs his Son After Two Months Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak

This man was a police officer and feared his exposure to the public made it too risky to see his son. His sister bought the little boy an inflatable suit that he wore as safety measure, and hugged his..

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 00:25Published

Related news from verified sources

Rapper Wretch 32 shares video of his father being Tasered

 Rapper Wretch 32 has shared a video of his 62-year-old father being Tasered by police at his home in north London.
Belfast Telegraph


Tweets about this