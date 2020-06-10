Wretch 32 Shares Graphic Video Of Police Tasering His Father

Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )





North London rapper *Wretch 32* has shared a graphic video of police tasering his 62 year old father.



The video went viral on social media last night - June 9th - with police arresting the man at his home in Tottenham.



Despite being 62 years old Millard Scott was shot by a stun gun, with an officer stating: “Police officer with a Taser. Stay where you are.”



Initially the identity of the man was not known, before Wretch 32 shared the clip, confirming it was his father.



It's a graphic, distressing thing to watch, with Millard Scott telling ITV News that he does not believe police would use violent action if he had been white.



"I'm lucky to be alive," he said. "The only people who have invaded our space are the Metropolitan police. The only people who seem to ignore the guidelines put out there are the Metropolitan police. It seems at this moment in time we are being singled out and targeted."



The clip can be found in full below.







This is how the police think they can treat a 62 year old black man in Tottenham but this 1 happens to be my dad #Nojusticenopeace pic.twitter.com/17bGizKwem



— Rapthology (@Wretch32) June 9, 2020



