Related news from verified sources British rapper Wretch 32 shares video showing police Taser his 62-year-old dad Millard Scott says he is lucky to be alive with the footage showing him tumbling down a flight of stairs and hitting his head after an officer zaps him.

Daily Record 1 hour ago





