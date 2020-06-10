Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Netflix launches Black Lives Matter collection of movies and TV shows
Polygon Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Netflix Launches Black Lives Matter Collection Including Becoming, Pose and More

 Sign into Netflix and you're going to see something different: a Black Lives Matter hub. Announced on Twitter, the new hub features movies, shows and...
E! Online

Netflix Launches ‘Black Lives Matter’ Collection With More Than 45 Films, TV Series and Docs

 Netflix launched a “Black Lives Matter” collection of more than 45 titles on Wednesday, including movies, TV series and documentaries. The new category...
The Wrap

Netflix Reveals 'Black Lives Matter' Category with Movies, TV Shows & More

 Netflix has launched a curated Black Lives Matter category to show their support for the movement. “When we say Black Lives Matter, we also mean ‘Black...
Just Jared


Tweets about this

clothedvillainy

Demon King of the Inflammatory Chants RT @UMPodcastDV: #Netflix launches #BlackLivesMatter collection, removes #ChrisLilley shows featuring #Blackface characters https://t.co/Yh… 6 minutes ago

otatsuB

otsb RT @Variety: .@Netflix Launches 'Black Lives Matter' Collection of Movies, TV Shows https://t.co/DDzrgVyE5d 24 minutes ago

bsouthern

bsouthern Netflix launches Black Lives Matter collection of films, shows https://t.co/rF5JU0BXOt 29 minutes ago

Mexicanity

Héctor Octavio RT @adage: Famous white women like Julia Roberts share their Instagram accounts with black female leaders, Nascar bans Confederate flags a… 39 minutes ago

StoneDog1178

Amber Stone RT @WFLA: Netflix launches Black Lives matter collection https://t.co/x0NKeg480c https://t.co/MIITT5pS0j 1 hour ago

WFLA

WFLA NEWS Netflix launches Black Lives matter collection https://t.co/x0NKeg480c https://t.co/MIITT5pS0j 1 hour ago

AEstefaniia01

Estefania Acosta 🕊️🇪🇨 RT @enews: Sign into Netflix and you're going to see something different: a Black Lives Matter hub, which features movies, shows and docume… 1 hour ago

BeemrajBhagwan5

Beemraj Bhagwandin RT @TheWrap: .@Netflix has launched a #BlackLivesMatter collection with more than 45 films, TV series and documentaries https://t.co/wG4yjW… 1 hour ago